OSP launches new ‘Permit to Purchase’ website

SALEM, Ore. – A new firearm purchase permit application is now available for Oregonians, even though the legislation requiring it remains in limbo.

Oregon Measure 114 was passed by voters in the November election. It bans magazines that hold more than 10 rounds and requires a permit to purchase a gun. The permitting process involves a background check and proof of completion of an approved safety course.

The new rules were set to start on December 8, but the legislation was blocked by a Harney County circuit judge who issued a 30-day delay on the implementation of Measure 114.

Prior to the injunction, Oregon State Police were reportedly in the process of setting up a permitting process and ironing out the training requirement for the application.

Even though the “permit to purchase” requirement is caught up in the legal system, OSP launched a new permit application webpage by the December 8 deadline.

While the new page includes a link to the “purchase application,” permit agents aren’t able to accept or start processing applications, OSP said.

The permitting process is still being developed, and OSP said it will work “diligently through this very complex measure…”

You can view the State of Oregon Permit to Purchase Program website HERE.