OSP looking for help following shooting

Cave Junction, Ore., — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help following a shooting over night.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday Night, Oregon State Police responded to Art’s Red Garter Steakhouse in Cave Junction for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gun shot wound to the chest.

OSP identified this man as 32-year-old Andre Dwayne Wright.

Wright was transported to Rogue Regional Hospital for critical injuries.

OSP says no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call them.

 

