OSP looking for person responsible for killing buck deer near Roseburg

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife is asking for help identifying the person responsible for the unlawful killing of a buck deer near Roseburg.

According to OSP, sometime last week between Thursday and Friday, a buck was killed in the 6000 block of Garden Valley Road between Kestrel Lane and Old Garden Valley Road.

Police say the deer was killed with a small caliber air rifle. The killing may not have been intentional but an attempt to haze the deer away from someone’s yard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oregon State Police.

