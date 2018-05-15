OSP looking suspect who crashed car and took off

Medford, Ore.- Oregon State Police are on the lookout for a suspect who eluded them on I-5 Tuesday.
Police say the driver of a rented vehicle crashed and took off.
A female passenger told police that the suspect was trying to kidnap her.
Medford police are working with OSP to catch the suspect.
Witnesses told police the man is about 5 foot 10 inches tall with a stocky build.
This is a developing story, Stay with NBC5 News for updates.
