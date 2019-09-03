OSP officers justified in fatal Grants Pass shooting, prosecutors say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Investigators are providing more details about an altercation that ended with the death of a man at the Oregon State Police office in Grants Pass.
The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said 39-year-old Brandon C. Jones was under investigation by Oregon State Police when he was asked to come to the Grants Pass OSP office.
According to the documents, in April of this year, Jones was accused of showing his girlfriend a video of him sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy. Detectives interviewed Jones in May at the Oregon State Police office in Grants Pass to question him and examine his phone. The report said when Jones told investigators he previously went to prison for a similar situation and knew he was being recorded, he said, “If this happens again, I swear to God I’m going to die first before you guys ever [expletive] my life over again.” The D.A.’s office also said Jones told his girlfriend he would have a “shoot out” with police.
On June 26, Jones’ phone was searched and images of child pornography were found on the device, prosecutors said.
On August 6, 2019, Jones showed up at the OSP office. Detectives reportedly asked Jones to accompany them to an interview room to discuss what investigators found on his phone. At that point, Jones told detectives he was leaving. However, he was told he’s under arrest.
According to the district attorney’s office, Jones became aggressive, trying to punch one of the detectives. The first punch missed, but a second one landed on a detective’s face. As detectives tried to take down Jones, he grabbed a detective’s holstered weapon. Prosecutors said during the struggle for the gun, it discharged. One detective yelled at his fellow officers to shoot Jones.
OSP officers shot Jones three times during the struggle, ending with the detective removing his weapon from Jones’ hands. Jones died at the scene. Nobody else was shot.
On September 3, 2019, the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said the OSP officers were justified in their actions, and no further action on this incident is anticipated.