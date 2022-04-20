OSP patrol car hit by passing vehicle in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Police are reminding drivers about the importance of Oregon’s “Move Over Law” after a trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by a passing motorist.

Oregon State Police said on Tuesday evening, a trooper pulled over a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Roseburg. While the trooper was outside of his patrol car, a pickup truck traveling at freeway speeds hit the back patrol car. The pickup then overturned and ended up on its side in the slow lane of I-5.

The driver of the pickup was cited for careless driving and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

OSP used this incident to remind drivers they are required to either change lanes or slow down when traveling past an emergency vehicle, tow truck, or roadside assistance vehicle.

“Not only is moving over for vehicles on the side of the freeway the right thing to do, but it’s the LAW!” OSP said. “Help protect those who protect you.”