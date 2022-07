GOLD HILL, Ore. – Oregon State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention after this looky-loo crash in Jackson County.

A driver happened to capture it all on a dash cam while they were OSP troopers were responding to a semi crash on Interstate 5 near Milepost 40 near Gold Hill.

The crash didn’t slow down one vehicle though, the driver got curious about that semi-truck crash and then crashed into the back end of another car.

OSP said the driver only sustained minor injuries.