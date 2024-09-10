OSP searching for man wanted on sex crimes, has ties to Oregon

OREGON – Oregon State Police and police in Alabama are looking for a man wanted in both states for sex crimes against children.

39-year-old Adam Renk was last seen leaving Alabama on August 7.

According to OSP, Renk has ties to Oregon and Wasco County.

He is believed to be traveling in a converted Ford Ambulance, that is now painted two-toned white over gray.

Renk is a white man, 6-foot 1 inch, weighing roughly 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen him, his vehicle, or knows where he may be is asked to contact OSP.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.