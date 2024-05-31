OSP searching for person responsible for hitting trooper car with rock

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s help after a rock appears to have been thrown at a trooper’s vehicle.

OSP says at around 9 p.m. Thursday night, a trooper’s vehicle was hit by a rock while driving under the Beacon Street overpass in Grants Pass.

It damaged the windshield and sent glass into the vehicle. OSP says the trooper wasn’t hurt.

There is no information about a possible suspect.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to contact OSP.

