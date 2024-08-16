OSP seeking information about cow elk killed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife is seeking information about a cow elk left to waste in Douglas County.

According to OSP, the animal was shot and left near milepost 5 on Burnt Mountain Road on or around August 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP at 1-800-442-2068.

Callers can remain anonymous, OSP says a TIP reward for cash or preference points will be offered for information that leads to a citation or an arrest.

