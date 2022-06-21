OSP seeks assistance in Oregon Coast poaching case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers are asking for help tracking down an alleged poacher.

In the early morning hours of Friday, June 17, investigators were notified about a young buck deer that was shot at the Reedsport public boat launch parking lot.

According to OSP, the deer was shot on-site with a handgun at about 3:00 a.m. that morning during a time when the city was relatively busy with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend.

Troopers said several people were camping nearby in trailers when the shooting happened.

OSP troopers are seeking public assistance in identifying the person who is suspected of shooting the buck and leaving it to waste.

Anyone with information may be eligible for a reward through OSP’s “Turn in Poachers” program. Call 1-800-452-7888 with any further details about the case.