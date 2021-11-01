OSP seeks help in Douglas County poaching case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of poaching.

Oregon State Police said at about 5:00 p.m. on October 30, someone illegally killed a deer near Interstate 5 about six miles south of Roseburg.

The deer was recovered by a man associated with a pickup truck which was caught on camera. The vehicle appears to be a newer model GMC Sierra or similar model four-door truck with black rims and a black step bar. It left the area northbound at about 5:15 p.m.

OSP is asking for public assistance with information about this poaching case. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $500. Anyone with further details is asked to call OSP’s “Turn-In-Poachers” hotline at 1-800-452-7888. Refer to case number SP21307330.