OSP seeks help in Jackson County poaching case

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Police are asking for help with a Jackson County poaching case.

Oregon State Police said at about 9:30 a.m. on November 20, an OSP Fish and Wildlife trooper responded to Pair A Dice Ranch Road just outside of Jacksonville to investigate a report of a poached buck.

The trooper hiked to the location of the deer and found a quarter-mile blood trail leading back to a spot that was visible from the roadway and where a vehicle made a sudden stop angling toward the buck.

There were no bullets or casings found.

OSP is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that leads to the poacher. Call 1-800-452-7888 to give a tip to investigators.