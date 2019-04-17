OSP seeks public assistance in Cave Junction fatal arson

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Police are hoping surveillance video may help solve a fatal arson case.
On January 15, Illinois Valley Fire District firefighters were called to a house fire along East River Street and Redwood Highway in Cave Junction just after midnight Wednesday.
Once flames were put out, crews discovered the body of 65-year-old Donald Thomas inside.
Oregon State Police said they’re still trying to piece together what happened, but arson investigations can be difficult because flames burn much of the evidence. However, investigators said they have at least one lead: a male was seen igniting and throwing a flare at the residence before the fire started.
On April 17, OSP released surveillance footage showing a vehicle seen in the area the night of the fire.
If you recognize the vehicle or have any further information, call OSP at 1-800-442-2068.