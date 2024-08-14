OSP seizes 60 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills during I-5 traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police seized a total of 60 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills and arrested two men during a traffic stop along I-5 in Jackson County Monday.

According to OSP, a K-9 Trooper pulled over a commercial motor vehicle tractor unit for a traffic violation around 8 a.m.

The driver allowed the officer to search the vehicle’s cab, during which the trooper found two 5-gallon buckets filled with blue pills. Police suspect the pills were laced with fentanyl and believe they were headed to the Portland area.

Daniel Pena Gragoso, 42, and Josue Itzel Gomez, 28 both of Mexico were arrested and face charges related to the possession and delivery of fentanyl.

Police say the pills weighed 60 pounds which equates to approximately 276,000 pills.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.