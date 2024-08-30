OSP seizes over 100 pounds of crystal meth during I-5 traffic stop

LINN COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police troopers seized over 100 pounds of crystal meth and 11 pounds of suspected fentanyl and arrested two people during a traffic stop on I-5 earlier this week.

According to OSP, on Monday afternoon, the agency’s K-9 team stopped a Chevy pickup truck traveling northbound on I-5 through Linn County.

During the stop, the trooper deployed his K-9 after recognizing signs of potential criminal activity. After the K-9 alerted to the likelihood of drugs, the officer searched the vehicle, finding 104.3 pounds of crystal meth in the backseat and 11 pounds of suspected fentanyl under the back seat.

The two people inside the pickup truck, later identified as Carlos Antonio Zuniga Diaz and Sugey Padilla Sanchez, both 40 and both from Las Vegas, were arrested.

They both are facing multiple drug-related charges.

Police say they believe the drugs were being transported to the Seattle area.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.