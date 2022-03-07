OSP shoots suspect after high speed chase and crash on Interstate 5

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.—More details on an officer involved shooting are being released. The Medford Police Department confirming in a press release, on March 6, at approximately 3:16PM, an Oregon State Police Trooper attempted to stop a reckless vehicle Southbound on Interstate 5 at mile-marker 53.

MPD says the vehicle eluded and reached speeds of 120mph before colliding with another vehicle at mile-marker 50.

The suspect vehicle was disabled in the crash and came to a stop on the shoulder adjacent to the fast lane.

MPD says the initial investigation shows that the suspect, an adult male in his 30’s, who has not yet been identified, “exited his vehicle armed with knives in both hands and began to advance on the Trooper.” They state the suspect was given several commands to stop and “continued to approach the officer in an aggressive manner, and was subsequently shot at close distance.”

The suspect was transported to a local area hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck during the pursuit, sustained minor injuries and sought medial treatment.

Rural Metro also says there were car crashes spread over several miles. That prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to shut down all lanes of I-5 North and Southbound from milepost 48 to 55 for over an hour. The southbound lanes of I-5 were closed for approximately 3 hours.

The press release says the Oregon State Police Trooper involved in this incident has been place on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. Once the investigation is completed, the information will be forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review. The name of the Trooper involved will not be released until the Grand Jury has reviewed the matter.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Medford Police Department and is being assisted by members of the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges will be filed pending identification of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to phone 541-770-4783.