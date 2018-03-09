OSP takes over missing person investigation

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Oregon State Police’s Major Crime Section took over the investigation into the disappearance of a man last seen in Josephine County.
60-year-old Richard Arthur Hillmann was last seen leaving a party in the 700 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Josephine County on November 22.
Police tried to determine Hillmann’s location by pinging his cell phone, but it was apparently turned off. Hillmann’s last known location wasn’t available from his cell-phone service provider.
According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Hillmann missed a scheduled appointment with a doctor and his neighbors haven’t seen his 1997 dark green Toyota SR5 pickup truck for several days following the party. The truck has Oregon plate VWT361.
Hillmann is described by police as 6’ tall, weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes and grey/brown hair.
According to OSP, Hillmann’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading directly to the missing man’s whereabouts.
Anyone with further information is asked to call OSP at 541-776-6111. Refer to case number 18-076662.