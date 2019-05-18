OSP Trooper rear-ended by DUII driver early Saturday morning

A driver was arrested last night after rear-ending an Oregon State Police trooper early this morning. It happened Saturday, just before 2:30 A.M., Oregon State Trooper, sergeant Broome was rear-ended at Crater Lake Avenue and Spring Street by a driver, identified as Destiney Noyes.
Noyes was arrested and charged with DUI alcohol having given a 0.18% BAC. She was also charged with assault three, criminal mischief in the second degree and reckless driving. Noyes sustained no injuries, but Broome was taken to Providence hospital for evaluation and treatment for minor injuries.
Medford police said on their Facebook, “We are glad the trooper avoided serious injury.”
Ernie Whiteman explained that the department has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to DUIs.
“If you’re gonna be out there impaired driving we’re gonna do our best to take you off the street,” he said. “Hoping to stop an incident from happening…before it actually happens.”
Whiteman said that the number one thing is keeping the roads safe. “Assure that if your gonna go out and partake in drinking make sure that you have a safe ride home whether that be a friend taxi cab or rideshare program,” he said.
