OSP trooper walks away from Klamath County crash

Klamath County, Ore. – An Oregon State Police trooper was involved in a near head-on crash on Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls.
According to OSP, Trooper Nork from the Klamath Falls Area Command was driving northbound on Highway 97 early Tuesday morning when a minivan in the opposite lane crossed the center line of the road.
Trooper Nork steered to the right into a guard rail but he couldn’t avoid a collision.
The minivan side-swiped Trooper Nork’s vehicle and caused extensive damage.
OSP said Trooper Nork walked away from the crash with no injuries. The other driver involved sustained only minor injuries.
OSP representatives wrote, “This is a solemn reminder that lane usage is one of the five driving behaviors that lead to traffic related serious injuries or deaths in Oregon. We call those five behaviors the #fatalfive. Please be safe out there.”
Investigators are working to determine why the other driver crossed the center line.