OSP updates name of fatal I-5 crash victim

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are providing an update about a fatal crash on Interstate 5 Monday.
On the afternoon of July 13, a 2002 Ford F250 driven by a 79-year-old Medford man was hauling a travel trailer northbound on I-5 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Oregon State Police said the pickup truck caught fire with the driver and a passenger inside. The driver made it out, but the passenger died from her injuries.
Originally, the deceased passenger was identified as 82-year-old Jilleen Sprangel. However, the day after the crash, she was re-identified as 71-year-old Mary Sprangel. Jilleen died in 2015, according to investigators. OSP apologized for the mistake.