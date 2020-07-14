Home
OSP updates name of fatal I-5 crash victim

OSP updates name of fatal I-5 crash victim

Local News Top Stories

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are providing an update about a fatal crash on Interstate 5 Monday.

On the afternoon of July 13, a 2002 Ford F250 driven by a 79-year-old Medford man was hauling a travel trailer northbound on I-5 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Oregon State Police said the pickup truck caught fire with the driver and a passenger inside. The driver made it out, but the passenger died from her injuries.

Originally, the deceased passenger was identified as 82-year-old Jilleen Sprangel. However, the day after the crash, she was re-identified as 71-year-old Mary Sprangel. Jilleen died in 2015, according to investigators. OSP apologized for the mistake.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »