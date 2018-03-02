OSP’s top spokesperson under investigation

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – On Oregon State Police spokesman is on paid administrative leave during a criminal investigation into his alleged misconduct.
OregonLive/The Oregonian reports the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims Captain Bill Fugate domestically abused his wife.
Fugate’s wife filed a restraining order petition that alleges her husband has been violent toward her in the past and his current behavior is escalating out of control.
“He has been very volatile but careful to keep domestic abuse hidden to keep his career,” the petition reads. “Now that this is jeopardized there’s nothing holding him back.”
The restraining order was granted by a judge. It prohibits Fugate from buying or possessing firearms or coming within a certain distance from his wife.
Fugate is an 11-year veteran with OSP and the agency’s top public information officer. While on leave, his administrative and departmental privileges are revoked.
