OSU Baseball’s “Battle at the Border” tickets going on sale

Posted by Ethan McReynolds September 22, 2022

MEDFORD, Or. – Oregon State University Baseball is coming back to Medford and tickets are on sale Friday.

OSU Baseball had a game against the University of San Francisco last October, and tickets sold out in less than an hour.

Last year was the first time two major programs ever played in Jackson county.

It was such a hit that OSU is back for more.

October 8th will be a doubleheader at Harry and David Field against Sacramento State.

There will also be a Kid’s Camp run by the OSU players and coaches the morning of the game.

The camp is sold out and will host 200 kids.

“Unreal, I mean come on. How cool is it to have a team here that’s in our state that’s willing to come to Medford and put on a show for the people here. This last year was just the game, this year is the kids camp and the game, next year we’re going to come up with something bigger and better,” President of the Medford Rogues, Dave May said.

The tickets are good for both games.

General admission is $13 and reserved seating is $20.

You can buy tickets at medfordrogues.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday September 23rd at 10 a.m.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Skip to content