OSU Baseball’s “Battle at the Border” tickets going on sale

MEDFORD, Or. – Oregon State University Baseball is coming back to Medford and tickets are on sale Friday.

OSU Baseball had a game against the University of San Francisco last October, and tickets sold out in less than an hour.

Last year was the first time two major programs ever played in Jackson county.

It was such a hit that OSU is back for more.

October 8th will be a doubleheader at Harry and David Field against Sacramento State.

There will also be a Kid’s Camp run by the OSU players and coaches the morning of the game.

The camp is sold out and will host 200 kids.

“Unreal, I mean come on. How cool is it to have a team here that’s in our state that’s willing to come to Medford and put on a show for the people here. This last year was just the game, this year is the kids camp and the game, next year we’re going to come up with something bigger and better,” President of the Medford Rogues, Dave May said.

The tickets are good for both games.

General admission is $13 and reserved seating is $20.

You can buy tickets at medfordrogues.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday September 23rd at 10 a.m.