OSU earns USDA grant to study feeding spent hemp biomass to cattle

MEDFORD, Ore. —Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced today that Oregon State University has earned an almost $300,000 grant.
It comes from the US Department of Agriculture and will be used to study the feeding of spent hemp biomass, to cattle.
It aims to implement the safe use of hemp byproducts into livestock diets.
Senator Wyden says this is potentially a big win for farmers and ranchers in our state, as well as nationwide, to feed their cattle the biomass byproduct.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.