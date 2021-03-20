Home
OSU earns USDA grant to study feeding spent hemp biomass to cattle

MEDFORD, Ore. —Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced today that Oregon State University has earned an almost $300,000 grant.

It comes from the US Department of Agriculture and will be used to study the feeding of spent hemp biomass, to cattle.

It aims to implement the safe use of hemp byproducts into livestock diets.

Senator Wyden says this is potentially a big win for farmers and ranchers in our state, as well as nationwide, to feed their cattle the biomass byproduct.

