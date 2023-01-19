OSU partnering with Daimler as part of federal push for cleaner trucks

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University researchers are partnering with a world-renowned vehicle manufacturer to develop zero-emission semi-trucks.

OSU’s Yue Cao and Alan Fern are reportedly working with Daimler Trucks North America to develop a zero-emissions heavy-duty truck for regional and long-haul freight deliveries using advanced electrical propulsion and artificial intelligence research.

The goal is to develop a hydrogen fuel cell truck tractor with a 600-mile range and a payload capacity equivalent to that of a diesel truck.

The project, called “SuperTruck,” received $860,000 for the four-year project, which is part of $25.8 million awarded by the Department of Energy to Daimler Trucks North America and $199 million overall by the DOE to fund 25 projects geared towards putting cleaner cars and trucks on America’s roads and improving the nation’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3WtrJsZ