Corvallis, Ore.- The Oregon State University pitcher expected to be a first-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft went unpicked Monday night following published reports revealing he’d molested a young girl when he was in his teens.
Luke Heimlich wasn’t drafted in the first 75 picks of the 2017 draft.
Portland NBC affiliate KGW-TV has confirmed Heimlich pleaded guilty in 2011 to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl when he was 15. The news was revealed after Heimlich failed to register as a sex offender in Corvallis.
Prior to the revelation, Heimlich was ranked the 43rd overall prospect by Baseball America. Heimlich led the Beavers to a 52-4 record through the NCAA regionals, striking out 128 batters and posting an NCAA-best 0.76 ERA. He requested last Friday he be excused from pitching in the super regional round after news of his conviction emerged.
Heimlich could still get selected in later rounds, as the draft continues with the third through 10th rounds Tuesday, and the 11th through 40 rounds on Wednesday.