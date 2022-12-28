OSU receives $4.8M to address national cybersecurity workforce shortage

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University has received millions of dollars from the National Science Foundation to help close the nation’s gap in cybersecurity employment.

The $4.8 million grant, which is part of the NSF’s “CyberCorps: Scholarship for Service” program, will fund scholarships for nearly 30 students and also support “CyberClinic,” a new program in OSU’s College of Engineering involves students providing cybersecurity services to organizations in the Pacific Northwest.

“We’re facing a massive shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals across the nation,” said Rakesh Bobba, associate professor of computer science in the OSU College of Engineering. “With over 750,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S., including 7,500 in Oregon, this program is great for organizations who struggle to fill their positions and is a tremendous way to attract students into a highly desirable field that provides well-paying and satisfying careers.”

The program aims to recruit, retain and place underrepresented and underserved groups in cybersecurity, including women, first-generation college students and low-income students.