OSU, U of O drop the term ‘Civil War’ in promoting athletic events

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The iconic games between Oregon State University and the University of Oregon will no longer be called “Civil Wars.”
Sports rivalries where the two universities meet head-to-head have been called “Civil Wars” since the 1930s. 2020 will see the end of the official use of the term.
OSU said in a statement, “Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery. While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history.
“In recent years, some students, faculty, alumni, student-athletes, OSU stakeholders and community members have questioned the appropriateness of this term. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter.”
The OSU and U of O communities will work together to find a different name for the athletic rivalries between the two universities.