OSU warning students of person taking unsolicited videos on campus, posting to pornographic site

CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University is asking campus and community members to be aware of a person taking unsolicited videos, after videos of women walking on campus have surfaced on a pornographic website.
In an email sent out by OSU Alerts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Department of Public Safety stated it is looking for a person recording people walking on campus using a cell phone on a silver, blue mountain bike.
The university was notified that more than 50 of these recordings have been uploaded to an internet porn site. The recordings are said to date back a few weeks and are all taken from behind with no recognizable faces or names.
Community members are being urged to be aware of their surroundings and report sightings of unsolicited videos being taken to the OSU Department of Public Safety non-emergency line at 541-737- 3010.
