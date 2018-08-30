OSU’s Reser Stadium welcomes alcohol sales

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Beer and wine will now be welcomed inside all of Oregon State University’s Reser Stadium.
This is the first time alcohol will be available throughout the stadium. However, there will be restrictions including a two-drink maximum and a cessation of sales after the third quarter. Trained alcohol monitoring personnel will be used to assure compliance with state regulations.
Stadium-wide alcohol sales will be just one of many “fan experience enhancements,” according to the university. Among the changes, a family friendly zone inside the stadium, a new high-definition
video display and shuttle transportation.
“The Fan Experience committee deserves a great deal of credit for their work and recommendations in spearheading many outstanding updates and new elements to our game days,” OSU Vice President and
Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. “Our goal is to create an excellent and exciting game-day atmosphere while remaining loyal to the traditions of Beaver Nation not only at Reser Stadium, but all our venues.”
For a list of all the changes, visit https://osubeavers.com/news/2018/8/30/football-a-new-look-reser-stadium-awaits-beaver-nation.aspx