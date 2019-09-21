Out of state woman rescued after stranded on cliff in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — An out of state woman is safe after she was stranded on a rock cliff in Curry county.
Callie Ellwood from Kansas called the Curry County Sheriff after she slid down a rock embankment. She had left the marked trail to try what she thought was a shortcut, slipping down the steep rocky embankment.
She wasn’t able to give a precise location, but a Life Flight was able to find her within five minutes of conducting air searches. The team lifted Ellwood from the cliff without injury.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.