Out of state woman rescued after stranded on cliff in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — An out of state woman is safe after she was stranded on a rock cliff in Curry county.

Callie Ellwood from Kansas called the Curry County Sheriff after she slid down a rock embankment. She had left the marked trail to try what she thought was a shortcut, slipping down the steep rocky embankment.

She wasn’t able to give a precise location, but a Life Flight was able to find her within five minutes of conducting air searches. The team lifted Ellwood from the cliff without injury.

