Outbreak could result if measles spread to Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Health and Human Services is warning the measles could spread into our area.
Right now there is one case of the disease in Multnomah County.
Doctor Jim Shames said the measles are highly contagious, but can be prevented with the vaccine.
In Jackson County, 87% of 2-years-old are vaccinated, while 95% of 13 t0 19-year-olds got the shot.
Dr. Shames said if you choose not to get the vaccine, it impacts the entire community.
“The more likely that the 3-months-old who is too young for immunizations or the person with cancer or the person with really bad lungs are going to get the measles,” Dr. Shames said.
Doctor Shames said if the disease spreads to Jackson County, it could quickly become an outbreak.
“If you have a sub-population where the immunization is low and you have a person come into contact with the disease and then it goes from person “A” to person “B” to person “C” then you have an outbreak,” Dr. Shames said.
Dr. Shames said after two shots of the vaccine you have a 96% to 95% effectiveness against the disease.
He said it is never too late to get the vaccine.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”