Outside magazine ranks Ashland as #5 in ’10 Best Bike Towns’

ASHLAND, Ore. – Outside magazine has just ranked the top 10 bike friendly towns in the U.S.

And Ashland made the list, ranking number five.

The magazine says it’s a biker’s paradise for both commuting and for hitting the trails to mountain bike.

The 55-mile Cascade Siskiyou Scenic Bike-way is name dropped in the article.

Plus the 100-mile trail system of the Ashland Watershed is also noted.

The Bear Creek Greenway is also highlighted as a good way to get around the valley.

In total, Ashland has 86 trails for bikes, boosting it into number five out of the top 10 ranking.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.