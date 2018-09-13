Over 1 million GM pickups, SUVs recalled

DETROIT, Mich. (NBCNC) – General Motors is recalling more than one million full-size pickup trucks and large SUVs.
The recall involves certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickups, GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban SUVs, as well as 2015 Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon SUVs.
GM says the power steering can fail momentarily, mainly during low-speed turning maneuvers, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.
The automaker says the defect has been linked to 30 crashes with two injuries. No deaths have been reported.
Dealers will update the power steering software at no cost to owners.