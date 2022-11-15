Over 100 affordable housing units coming to Almeda Fire site

MEDFORD, Ore. —A manufactured home park that was destroyed in the Almeda Fire, will soon be able to house over 100 families. The project will go a long way toward creating more affordable housing in the Rogue Valley, already in short supply before the fire.

The affordable housing development will bring 118 modular units to Rogue Valley. The units will be available to the survivors. A groundbreaking is happening Thursday at noon at the Medford site.

It’ll begin the rebuilding process of the former Royal Oaks Mobile Manor on the South Pacific Highway. The Housing Authority of Jackson County, Oregon Housing and Community Services, and Access, are all behind the effort.

“This is a huge step forward and it really symbolizes a lot to us, one of the biggest obstacles we’re seeing when working with fire survivors is the lack of housing as well as affordable housing for people to get in, to move into homeownership and call it their home is a huge step forward,” said Joe Vollmar Access Housing Director.

A modular unit is built in a factory and then shipped to the site.

The affordable housing development is expected to open by September 2023, around the time of the 3 year anniversary of the Almeda Fire.