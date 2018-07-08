Over 100 animals rescued from Klamathon fire

YREKA, Calif. — One local animal group is reaching out to help those in need from the Klamathon wild fire. D.J Longbreak of Heavenly Hauling Transport and Rescue has been rescuing horses and other animals for the past couple of days.
With the Klamathon fire still burning in Siskiyou county, more than a hundred animals have already been rescued.
“We got here again at 3:30 this morning and we were up building kennels for the dogs over at Jackson Street School and we came over here to help with the horses,” said Longbreak.
Volunteer Callie Cavener of Yreka says its rewarding to connect with animals like “Dirtz,” who was brought to safety from the fire.
“He is a sweet heart but we have around 37-40 horses here in total right now. A lot of them were scared when they came in but they’re a lot better now,” said Cavener.
Heavenly Hauling Transport and Rescue says they are doing all that they can to help the animals and those in the community. In times like this, they say community is all they need.
“This is when we all come together and we really show who we are and what we do.”
For more information on emergency rescues please visit Southern Oregon Emergency Aid and Heavenly Hauling Transport and Rescue Facebook page.