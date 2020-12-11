Over 100 House Republicans express support for Texas election lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – More than 100 House Republicans are now backing a challenge to overturn the president’s loss. But a group of state attorneys general is fighting back.
Friday morning, President Trump and his Republican allies ramped up their last-ditch effort to invalidate the 2020 election.
More than 100 House Republicans have now said they support a long-shot Texas lawsuit supported by the president asking the Supreme Court to overturn the results in four swing states Biden won.
Now, over two dozen states are firing back at the Texas challenge, filing their own Supreme Court briefs Thursday.
Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general called the suit a “seditious abuse of judicial process.”
Overnight, Democrats blasted the Texas suit, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who told CNN, “Texas has absolutely no standing to disenfranchise the 5.5 million voters in the state of Michigan and our 10 million residents.”
Even some Republicans are taking aim, including Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, who told the Washington Examiner: “I suspect the Supreme Court swats this away.” Sasse added the suit looks like a “PR stunt rather than a lawsuit.”
But Vice President Pence, campaigning in Georgia ahead of the state’s two Senate runoff elections in January, praised the lawsuit, saying, “President Donald t=Trump deserves his day in court. The Supreme Court. And all I can say is: ‘God bless Texas.'”
It is virtually impossible for the Texas challenge to derail President-elect Biden’s electoral college victory and Monday will be pivotal. That’s when 538 electors convene in their home states and officially cast their votes with Biden projected to win 306 votes to President Trump’s 232.
It is a big step toward making the results official.
Three weeks later, on January 6th, Congress will officially count those electoral votes with Biden expected to be sworn in as the 46th president at noon on January 20th.