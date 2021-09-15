Over 100 Talent Middle School students quarantined due to possible exposure to COVID-19

TALENT, Ore. – About 100 Talent Middle School students are under mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
Monday morning, the school became aware that three members of the TMS football team tested positive for COVID-19.
Educators had to go back to September 9—the first day of school—and contact trace every football player’s schedule, class by class.
Seven district employees worked on contact tracing from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday. Consequently, approximately 103 students were told to stay home and stay isolated for 14 days. About half of them were exposed in school, the rest were football players.
The number of students under quarantine could go down as the school receives proof of vaccinations.
Those under quarantine make up about one-fifth of the middle school’s student body.
No staff members are under quarantine because they have all had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“As members of the school community, we understand that this raises concerns alongside a caring response,” TMS representatives said. “We are working closely with Jackson County Health and Human Services to respond to this news and protect the health of our community.”