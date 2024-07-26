Over 1,000 marijuana seized during during I-5 traffic stop near Weed

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A Sacramento man was arrested early Friday morning while illegally transporting over 1,000 marijuana plants on I-5.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 a.m. a deputy saw a white Mercedes Transit van on I-5 that was continuously swerving over the fog line as it traveled north near Weed.

Even with the lights and sirens on, the driver of the van refused to pull over for almost three miles before finally stopping.

During the traffic stop, the officer found 1,021 rooted marijuana plants in the rear compartment of the van.

The driver, 53-year-old Yung Fai Sze, failed to provide the proper transportation documents from the California Department of Cannabis Control. When asked where he was taking the marijuana to, Sze said Oregon but police say he would not elaborate.

Sze was arrested on several charges including illegal transportation and possession of marijuana.