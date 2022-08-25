Over 10,000 illegal marijuana plants found in Josephine County during recent raids

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Thousands of pounds of processed marijuana were found during a drug raid in Josephine County.

On August 23 and 24, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team, along with Rogue Area Drug Enforcement, reportedly served four warrants regarding illegal marijuana grows.

Deputies said the searches happened at the following locations:

300 block of Lakeshore Drive

6000 block of Rockydale Road

8000 block of Deer Creek Road

1000 block of Lone Mountain Road

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said about 10,000 growing marijuana plants and approximately 3,500 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed.

There were also multiple county code violations that could result in civil forfeiture of the properties.

According to the sheriff’s office, the main suspects weren’t found. But if they are, they’ll face charges of unlawful appropriation of water and unlawful manufacturing and possession of marijuana.