Over 11,100 Jackson County residents without power

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Over 11,000 customers in Jackson County are without power Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pacific Power’s outages map, approximately 6,902 customers lost power just after 11 a.m. due to a damaged line.

Around the same time, another 4,720 customers also lost power due to multiple outages in the area.

Crews have been notified and power is expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Some customers affected are in the 97504, 97501, 97535, 97520, and 97540 zip codes.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.