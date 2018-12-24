Over 14,000 migrant children sheltered in the U.S. on Christmas

McALLEN, Texas (NBC) – More than 14,000 unaccompanied migrant children are spending the holidays away from their families
That’s according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The agency says it’s currently caring for 14,600 kids at various shelters.
Officials say they’re providing age-appropriate activities for the children, such as watching holiday-related movies and making arts and crafts.
The president is expected to take up the issue of immigration and border security during a meeting with Department of Homeland Security officials later Monday.