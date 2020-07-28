Over 150k people died from coronavirus in the U.S.

(NBC) – The United States reached a grim milestone: more than 150,000 deaths from coronavirus.
NBC News is tracking the number of cases and deaths. On Tuesday, 30 states and Puerto Rico are experiencing a percentage increase in COVID-19 deaths over the past 14-days. Of those, Puerto
Rico and six states are seeing a spike in new deaths. Those states are Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, West Virginia, South Carolina and South Dakota.
There have been more than 4.2 million coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to NBC News numbers.