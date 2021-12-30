Over $2.5 million headed to Jackson County to fight illegal marijuana

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over two and a half million dollars is heading to southern Oregon in order to curb illegal marijuana grows. On Wednesday, the Jackson County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the funds.

Jackson County will receive over $1.8 million dollars to split between the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The city of Medford will receive over $750,000 dollars. Danny Jordan, the county administrator, said the funding will “enhance quality law enforcement services in Jackson County.”

The grant runs July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.