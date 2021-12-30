Over $2.5 million headed to Jackson County to fight illegal marijuana

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge December 29, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — Over two and a half million dollars is heading to southern Oregon in order to curb illegal marijuana grows. On Wednesday, the Jackson County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the funds.

Jackson County will receive over $1.8 million dollars to split between the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. The city of Medford will receive over $750,000 dollars. Danny Jordan, the county administrator, said the funding will “enhance quality law enforcement services in Jackson County.”

The grant runs July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.

 

Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!