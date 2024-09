ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Cultural Trust is granting over $21,000 to be put to use in Lithia Park.

The money is specifically for the Butler-Perozzi Fountain and its site.

That includes the terrace, stairs, and light posts.

The fountain was gifted to the city in 1915 and requires serious restoration.

The parks foundation has reached 96% of its goal of $800, 000 to start the restoration project.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.