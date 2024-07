JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Over 2,200 Jackson County residents and business owners are without power as of Wednesday morning.

According to an outages map by Pacific Power, 2,263 customers in west Medford, Central Point, and Jacksonville have lost power.

The outage was first reported just before 10:30 a.m.

Crews are currently investigating the cause, but power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

