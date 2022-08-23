Over $25 million allocated to Klamath Basin restoration projects

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Millions of dollars are heading toward the Klamath Basin after a deal was reached between local stakeholders and the Department of the Interior.

The DOI said after months of collaboration, nearly $26 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has been allocated for Klamath Basin restoration projects. This includes nearly $16 million for ecosystem repair projects and $10 million to expand the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery.

In addition, the Bureau of Reclamation and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will give $2.2 million to improve fish and wildlife habitats in the Basin.

“Clean water, healthy forests and fertile land made the Klamath Basin and its surrounding watershed home to Tribal communities, productive agriculture, and abundant populations of migratory birds, suckers, salmon and other fish. But recent water scarcity has had a tremendous impact on the area’s fishing, farming and ecosystems,” said DOI Secretary Deb Haaland. “With millions of dollars being invested in water and habitat resilience from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, help is on the way to restore this once abundant ecosystem for the benefit of all its inhabitants, human or otherwise. We thank Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden for their work to prioritize this funding for the Klamath region.”

