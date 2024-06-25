Over 2K marijuana plants seized during raid at Wolf Creek illegal grow site

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – More than 2,600 marijuana plants were seized and several code violations were cited during a raid at a Wolf Creek property Tuesday.

The search warrant was executed in the 300 block of Sunny Glen Way by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) in conjunction with Josephine County Public Health & Building Safety.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, code violations include electrical, water, and solid waste which could result in forfeiture of the property.

Police say the primary suspect in the illegal grow was not on the property, however if located they will be facing multiple charges including possessing and manufacturing marijuana as well as the unlawful appropriation of water.

There are no further details at this time.

