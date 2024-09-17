Over 300 noncitizens registered to vote

Medford, Ore. – Oregon’s Secretary of State has ordered critical updates to voter registrations ahead of the highly anticipated general election.

The state says more than 300 non-citizens were mistakenly registered to vote.

0.01% of voter registrations were affected after an error at the DMV when entering information into their system.

Of the 300 people incorrectly registered to vote, the state says only 2 actually have a voting history.

Their citizenship at the time of voting is still under investigation according to the secretary of state’s office.

In Jackson County, the clerk’s office received a list of 11 individuals who were affected by the issue.

Unless the group of 300 noncitizens can demonstrate that they are eligible to vote, they will not receive a ballot.

“We work so hard to ensure that only citizens can vote but also to make sure our processes and procedures are in place to catch things like this. We are doing everything that we’re empowered to do to make sure that the elections are safe and secure and that we have accurate election results here in Jackson County and, of course, around the state,” said Jackson Co. Clerk Chris Walker.

The state says the error occurred when the DMV entered U.S. passports into their system when in reality the passport is foreign.

Another example is registering a foreign birth certificate as a U.S. birth certificate.

While the state says it a regrettable error, the Secretary of State and the Elections Division say it stands by the DMVs automatic voter registration system and its benefits.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.