Over 30,000 illegal marijuana plants seized in Josephine County raid

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Numerous law enforcement agencies joined together to take down a local illegal marijuana grow.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, a search warrant was served at a property in the 8000 block of Monument Drive north of Grants Pass.
At the location, police found 30,673 illicit marijuana plants and six firearms. All the marijuana was reportedly seized and destroyed after the operation. In addition, 20 people were detained due to safety concerns.
As of Thursday, no arrests were made and the investigation was ongoing.
The sheriff’s office said the search was made in partnership with Oregon State Police, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement, Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team from Jackson County, Oregon Liquor Control Commissions, Oregon Department of Agriculture, Josephine County Water Master and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
No further details were released by investigators.